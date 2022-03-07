Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $178.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $174.14 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

