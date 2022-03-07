Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $719,000 Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of NeoPhotonics worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPTN opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $803.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

