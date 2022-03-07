Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $706,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $475.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

