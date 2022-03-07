Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 29,809 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,752 shares of company stock worth $1,937,077 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

