Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,597 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Exponent by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

