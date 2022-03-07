Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

