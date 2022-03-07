Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 8,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

