Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.29. 442,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

