Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Daily Journal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.80. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The company has a market cap of $428.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.42.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 119.82%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

