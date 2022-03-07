Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $110,323.17 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

