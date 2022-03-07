DATx Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $83,926.32 and approximately $30,971.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATx has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

