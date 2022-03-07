Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $245.56 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

