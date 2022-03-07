Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404,352 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines comprises about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 2.87% of Denison Mines worth $31,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

DNN stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

