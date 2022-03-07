Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of €12.77 ($14.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.98 and its 200-day moving average is €6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

