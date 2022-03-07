Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €161.45 ($181.40).
SIX2 opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €150.65 and a 200-day moving average of €141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. Sixt has a 12-month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
