Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.56.

FUN stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 176,106 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

