Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.78 ($75.03).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €41.15 ($46.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.62.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

