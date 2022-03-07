Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

