Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 78,028 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Lovesac worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 109,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

LOVE stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

