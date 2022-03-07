Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,753 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.46% of Escalade worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $310,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 15.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

