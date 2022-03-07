Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter worth $192,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMTV stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

