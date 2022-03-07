Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 125,607 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.85% of Heritage Insurance worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

