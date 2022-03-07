Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 251,070 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Zogenix worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 823,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,472,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About Zogenix (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.