Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

