Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $108.24

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.24, but opened at $102.09. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $102.65, with a volume of 5,218 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

