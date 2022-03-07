Divergent Planning LLC Has $973,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Divergent Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.41. 55,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,487. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $94.52 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

