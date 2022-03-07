Diversified Trust Co Acquires 426 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $23,165,982 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,388.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,497.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,507.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

