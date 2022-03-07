Diversified Trust Co Acquires 756 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

ZEN stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

