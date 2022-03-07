Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,261 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,828,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of GE opened at $89.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $87.52 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

