Diversified Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $196.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

