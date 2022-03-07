Diversified Trust Co Has $959,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,056 shares of company stock worth $2,556,021. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $71.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital cut their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

