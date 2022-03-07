DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 139 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $194.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.