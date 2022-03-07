DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,967 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

