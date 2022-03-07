DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,312,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.12 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

