DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

