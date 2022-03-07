DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,674 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.93 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.79 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

