DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.51

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 30571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
