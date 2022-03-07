DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.51

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 30571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.