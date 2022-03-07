Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.47 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

