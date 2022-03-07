Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

