Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,653,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

