DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 12,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $4,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,474 shares of company stock valued at $67,173,491 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $15,178,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $85.32. 63,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,556. DoorDash has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

