Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 102,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,251,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,092 shares of company stock worth $2,746,659.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

