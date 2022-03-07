Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CEO Sells $877,620.48 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
