Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CEO Sells $877,620.48 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.