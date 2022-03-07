Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.
NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,984. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.05 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
