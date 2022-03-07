ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.89. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

