Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.