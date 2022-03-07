E&G Advisors LP Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.