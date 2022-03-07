E&G Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RA stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

