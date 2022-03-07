Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECIFY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.10) to €13.70 ($15.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

