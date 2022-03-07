Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electromed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electromed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

